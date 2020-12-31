Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $345,501. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,910 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 406,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $838.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

