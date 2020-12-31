$36.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $36.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.77 million and the lowest is $33.78 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $74.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $151.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.96 million to $154.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.20 million, with estimates ranging from $216.98 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. BidaskClub cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 98,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,147 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 239,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

