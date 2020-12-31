BitForex Token Market Cap Reaches $10.01 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and $457,294.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00296732 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $595.02 or 0.02026158 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,262,831,204 tokens. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

