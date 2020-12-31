Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.23 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $266,610.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00559011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00158407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00083669 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

