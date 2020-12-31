Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.42

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.42 and traded as high as $124.10. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $121.80, with a volume of 817,776 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £667.92 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

