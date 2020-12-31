Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $877.77

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $877.77 and traded as high as $1,014.00. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $1,006.50, with a volume of 834,426 shares trading hands.

HSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 966.80 ($12.63).

Get Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 879.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.