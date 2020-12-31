Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,498.84

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,498.84 and traded as high as $3,313.00. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at $3,149.00, with a volume of 568,318 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,090.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,502.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

