Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.34

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $648.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

