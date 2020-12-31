ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $2,533,908.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,533,908.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.25. 286,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ACM Research by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

