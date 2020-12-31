Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Price Target at $16.47

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,570. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

