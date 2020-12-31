Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Cap of $197,434.61

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Actinium has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $197,434.61 and $131,849.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,283,000 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

