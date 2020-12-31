Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.45

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $27.60. Endesa shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 0 shares.

ELEZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

