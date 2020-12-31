WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.78

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.78 and traded as high as $47.62. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 159,588 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 49,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

