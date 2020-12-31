Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.78

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.78 and traded as high as $47.12. Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 99,760 shares.

SJ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.84.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$666.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

