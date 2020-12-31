Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. 688,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,735. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.