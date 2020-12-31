Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $46.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 588,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,431. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $66.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

