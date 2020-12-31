HUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $68.42 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. HUSD has a market capitalization of $142.92 million and $68.42 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00297008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.17 or 0.02051407 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 143,007,554 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

