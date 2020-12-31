Hedget Market Cap Tops $3.34 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Hedget has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $255,781.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00006578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00563896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00158826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00307766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00084397 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

