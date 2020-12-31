UniLayer (LAYER) Market Capitalization Reaches $995,514.33

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. UniLayer has a total market cap of $995,514.33 and $181,629.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00563896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00158826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00307766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00084397 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

