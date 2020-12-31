Multiplier (MXX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $15,410.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00563896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00158826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00307766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00084397 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

