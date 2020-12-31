First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research firms have commented on FCCO. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.78. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

