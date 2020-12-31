Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $26.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.39. 802,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,206. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Scepter Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 222,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

