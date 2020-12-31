Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $26.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.
NYSE TUP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.39. 802,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,206. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.
In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Scepter Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 222,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
