Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

