Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.24. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 72,352 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

