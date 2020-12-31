Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.64

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.64 and traded as high as $42.42. Portland General Electric shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 368,248 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

