Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $4.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 402,147 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

