Indorse Token (IND) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 43.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 3% against the dollar. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $155,485.61 and $95.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.58 or 0.02024328 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

