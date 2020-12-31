Vid Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,932.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Vid token can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $28,932.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00563248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00159104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00308622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,427 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

