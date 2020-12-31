Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Down 13.2%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.29. 625,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 70,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Conifer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.