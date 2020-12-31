Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 529,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 858,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

TLSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

The firm has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

