ODEM Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $3.77 million and $79,367.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00038618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00297163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.13 or 0.02021034 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

