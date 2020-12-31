Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cloudera reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,128. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.