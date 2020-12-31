Beowulf Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $34,150.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

