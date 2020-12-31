Brokerages Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target at $47.06

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 346,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

