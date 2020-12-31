Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 8.3%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 9,529,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,473,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,968 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,883,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,759,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,633 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,506,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 883,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

