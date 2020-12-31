Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 8.3%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 9,529,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,473,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,968 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,883,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,759,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,633 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,506,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 883,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
