Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 7.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.83. 37,550,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 21,895,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

