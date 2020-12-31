Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 7.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.83. 37,550,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 21,895,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
