Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 6.5%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.73. 1,461,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,216,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

