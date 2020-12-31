Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 6.5%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.73. 1,461,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,216,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.
About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)
Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.
