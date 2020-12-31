Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Down 5.8%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. 1,290,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 527,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $257.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

