Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,801,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,896,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

