THETA (THETA) Trading 57.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00006424 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $170.13 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00302069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.43 or 0.02021399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbit, Upbit, DDEX, Bithumb, WazirX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Huobi, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

