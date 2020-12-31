HorusPay (HORUS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $189,420.48 and $490.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00128784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00182216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00564888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00083775 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HORUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.