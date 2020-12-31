Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Critical Review

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Whiting USA Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.90 $50.20 million $0.30 23.53 Whiting USA Trust II $46.97 million 0.03 $8.30 million N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Whiting USA Trust II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 7 0 2.58 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $7.41, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas -199.68% -1.06% -0.71% Whiting USA Trust II 9.62% 92.24% 85.71%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Whiting USA Trust II on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2019, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 450,854 net acres, including 22,088 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 428,766 net acres in the Giddings Field; and approximately 1,141 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2019, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 368.3 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 44 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

