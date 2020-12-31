Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.34. CME Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.31.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.05. 1,325,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average is $169.51. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.