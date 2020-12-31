Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.78. 533,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,271,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

