SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Trading 5.1% Higher

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.65. 587,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 121,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

