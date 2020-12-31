ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading 5.6% Higher

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.09. 2,103,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 609,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 427.02% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

