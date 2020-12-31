Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 169,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 101,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Megalith Financial Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Megalith Financial Acquisition alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 295,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $3,248,193.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Megalith Financial Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Megalith Financial Acquisition worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:MFAC)

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on companies in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Megalith Financial Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megalith Financial Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.