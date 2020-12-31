CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 1,203,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 524,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

CEIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 208,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.