-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGLE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 110,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,309. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.70. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

