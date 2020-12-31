-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGLE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 110,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,309. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.70. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.