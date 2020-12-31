$28.60 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report sales of $28.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $29.20 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $26.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.55 million, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $112.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 21,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $278.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

